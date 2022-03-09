Adrianna E. Greenwald Sells 8,825 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $962.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,465 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

