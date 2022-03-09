Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Tanya L. Domier Sells 11,124 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.50.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
About Advantage Solutions (Get Rating)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
See Also
