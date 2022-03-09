Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Tanya L. Domier Sells 11,124 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

