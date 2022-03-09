Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Tanya L. Domier Sells 55,283 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $303,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

