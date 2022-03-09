Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CFO Dean Kaye Sells 1,820 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CFO Dean Kaye sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $10,374.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dean Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83.

On Thursday, January 6th, Dean Kaye sold 3,128 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $23,022.08.

ADV stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.50. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.