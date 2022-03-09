Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AGLE stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 121,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $447,002.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 32,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 199,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

