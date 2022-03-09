Aemetis (AMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMTX stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aemetis by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

