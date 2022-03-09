AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of AVAV opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $128.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,519.16 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

