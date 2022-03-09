Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault Sells 20,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total transaction of C$1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08.

Marc Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$78.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of C$35.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$58.02 and a 12 month high of C$89.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

