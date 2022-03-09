Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 321,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,225,686 shares.The stock last traded at $58.64 and had previously closed at $56.49.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $45,866,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

