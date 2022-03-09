Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Update

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.
About Air Lease (Get Rating)
Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Lease (AL)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.