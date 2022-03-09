Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.01. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 99,779 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.
The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,925,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.
Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
