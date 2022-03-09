Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

