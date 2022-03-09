Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

