Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). Alignment Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,920. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.60. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
