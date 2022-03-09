ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,558 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

