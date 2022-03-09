Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.30

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.30 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 3301653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.