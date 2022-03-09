Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.01 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS.

AMR opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.09.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after buying an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 503.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

