Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading 6.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $125.92 and last traded at $124.30. 2,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 369,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.64.

The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

