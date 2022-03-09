Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.15

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 655713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

