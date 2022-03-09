Alset Capital Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Quiet Period To Expire on March 14th

Alset Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Alset Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:ACAXU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

