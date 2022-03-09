Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE: AAMC – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Altisource Asset Management to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management
|$15.76 million
|$39.82 million
|0.28
|Altisource Asset Management Competitors
|$1.44 billion
|$76.75 million
|19.91
Profitability
This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management
|N/A
|-16.78%
|16.14%
|Altisource Asset Management Competitors
|-74.14%
|5.40%
|1.01%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Altisource Asset Management and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altisource Asset Management
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Altisource Asset Management Competitors
|330
|1024
|1217
|41
|2.37
As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 33.47%. Given Altisource Asset Management’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altisource Asset Management has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management’s peers have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Altisource Asset Management peers beat Altisource Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.
