Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,900 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 638,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,612 shares of company stock worth $150,940 over the last 90 days.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALZN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth about $389,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALZN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Alzamend Neuro (Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.