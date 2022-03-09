Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CAO Sells $219,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

