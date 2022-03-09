Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CAO Sells $219,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.
Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
