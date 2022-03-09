Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 9.1%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.51 and last traded at $68.96. 16,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 432,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.