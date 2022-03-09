Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 8,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,652. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.64.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ameresco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ameresco by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

