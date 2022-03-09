American Electric Power Company Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:AEPPL)

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 457,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,915. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $55.09.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Electric Power (AEPPL)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.