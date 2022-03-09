American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $106.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.