American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

