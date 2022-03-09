American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Financial Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 382.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.68 and a 12-month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.