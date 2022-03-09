American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American States Water by 32.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American States Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

American States Water stock opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

