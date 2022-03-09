American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

NYSE:WD opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average of $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

