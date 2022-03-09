American International Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,252,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,110,324 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

