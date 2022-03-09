American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 169,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

