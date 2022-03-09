American International Group Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

