American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 227,539 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,758,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.