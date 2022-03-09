American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,904,771. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American National Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 61,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. American National Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

