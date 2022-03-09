American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $295.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $311.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.60.

AMT stock opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

