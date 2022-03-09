American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 164.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 21.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVD shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

AVD opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

