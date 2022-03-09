Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as high as C$1.66. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 843,607 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$249.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.