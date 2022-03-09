Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AMRX opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 244,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

