Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Accenture reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $9.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.06. The company had a trading volume of 63,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,408. Accenture has a twelve month low of $251.64 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.67 and its 200-day moving average is $351.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

