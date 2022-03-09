Analysts Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.54 and a beta of 1.08.

About Blackbaud (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.