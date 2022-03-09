Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) to report $207.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
Shares of CIR opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.