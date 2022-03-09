Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) to report $207.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIR opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

