Analysts Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) to Announce $4.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will announce $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.34 and the highest is $5.03. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.75 to $23.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after acquiring an additional 481,362 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $439,049,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 444,200.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,071,000 after purchasing an additional 260,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

