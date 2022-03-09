Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of K opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $74,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

