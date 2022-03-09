Analysts Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million.

SKIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,003,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

