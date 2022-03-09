Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.28. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

