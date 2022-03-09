Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.00. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.24 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $102.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

