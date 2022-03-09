Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Million

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to announce $1.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $17.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $47.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.56 million, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $122.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

AGIO stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. 13,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.