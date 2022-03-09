Analysts Expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.02). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airsculpt Technologies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airsculpt Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

AIRS opened at $12.09 on Friday. Airsculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

